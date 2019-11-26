Traffic stop leads to seizure of heroin, arrest of 4

From left to right: Daniel Abner, Travis Hill, Tayah Harris, and Anna Smith.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A late-night rural patrol and traffic stop led to the arrest of four people and an illegal drug seizure.

Monday evening around 10:30 p.m., Indiana State Police trooper Kyle Taylor was patrolling county roads in rural Washington County near Little York when he initiated a traffic stop on a purple 1997 Chevrolet Camaro for a stop sign violation.

During the stop, the driver was found to be driving on a suspended driver’s license, and Taylor continued the investigation, requesting the assistance of Deputy Paul Ginkins and his K9 partner, Lenny. As a result of the continued investigation, approximately 3 grams of heroin was located in the vehicle, along with several hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia.

Below are the arrested and their charges: