Traffic stop leads to seizure of heroin, arrest of 4

Crime
From left to right: Daniel Abner, Travis Hill, Tayah Harris, and Anna Smith.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A late-night rural patrol and traffic stop led to the arrest of four people and an illegal drug seizure.

Monday evening around 10:30 p.m., Indiana State Police trooper Kyle Taylor was patrolling county roads in rural Washington County near Little York when he initiated a traffic stop on a purple 1997 Chevrolet Camaro for a stop sign violation.

During the stop, the driver was found to be driving on a suspended driver’s license, and Taylor continued the investigation, requesting the assistance of Deputy Paul Ginkins and his K9 partner, Lenny.  As a result of the continued investigation, approximately 3 grams of heroin was located in the vehicle, along with several hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia.

Below are the arrested and their charges:

  • Daniel Abner, 34, Madison, IN: Driving While Suspended Prior – C Misdemeanor
  • Travis Hill, 30, Little York, IN Dealing in Heroin – Level 4 Felony,  Possession of Heroin – Level 6 Felony, Possession of a Syringe – Level 6 Felony, Possession of Paraphernalia – A Misdemeanor, Visiting a Common Nuisance – C Misdemeanor.
  • Tayah Harris, 20, Riverview, FL:  Possession of Syringe -Level 6 Felony, Visiting a Common Nuisance C  -Misdemeanor,  Possession of Paraphernalia  -A Misdemeanor.
  • Anna Smith, 23, Scottsburg, IN:  Possession of Syringe -Level 6 Felony, Possession of Paraphernalia –  A Misdemeanor, Visiting a Common Nuisance – C Misdemeanor. 

