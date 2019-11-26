Traffic stop leads to seizure of heroin, arrest of 4

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A late-night rural patrol and traffic stop led to the arrest of four people and an illegal drug seizure.
Monday evening around 10:30 p.m., Indiana State Police trooper Kyle Taylor was patrolling county roads in rural Washington County near Little York when he initiated a traffic stop on a purple 1997 Chevrolet Camaro for a stop sign violation.
During the stop, the driver was found to be driving on a suspended driver’s license, and Taylor continued the investigation, requesting the assistance of Deputy Paul Ginkins and his K9 partner, Lenny. As a result of the continued investigation, approximately 3 grams of heroin was located in the vehicle, along with several hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia.
Below are the arrested and their charges:
- Daniel Abner, 34, Madison, IN: Driving While Suspended Prior – C Misdemeanor
- Travis Hill, 30, Little York, IN Dealing in Heroin – Level 4 Felony, Possession of Heroin – Level 6 Felony, Possession of a Syringe – Level 6 Felony, Possession of Paraphernalia – A Misdemeanor, Visiting a Common Nuisance – C Misdemeanor.
- Tayah Harris, 20, Riverview, FL: Possession of Syringe -Level 6 Felony, Visiting a Common Nuisance C -Misdemeanor, Possession of Paraphernalia -A Misdemeanor.
- Anna Smith, 23, Scottsburg, IN: Possession of Syringe -Level 6 Felony, Possession of Paraphernalia – A Misdemeanor, Visiting a Common Nuisance – C Misdemeanor.