Traffic stop leads to meth bust in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Terre Haute woman was arrested after a traffic stop revealed methamphetamine and paraphernalia in her car.

Indiana State Police say Stacey Dooley-Figg, 48, was pulled over by Trooper Gerald Stump who was patrolling U.S. 41. A driver’s license check then revealed Dooley-Figg had a suspended license.

During a consent search, Stump located drug paraphernalia and four grams of suspected methamphetamine. Dooley-Figg was taken into custody and taken to the Vigo County jail.

Stacey Dooley-Figg was charged with the following: