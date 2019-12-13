Traffic stop leads to DUI felony arrest

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Arrest photo of Roy Haight, 62, of Terre Haute, Indiana. (Indiana State Police)

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police arrested a Terre Haute man after he refused to comply with a field chemical test at a traffic stop.

Around 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, ISP Trooper Gerald Stump stopped Roy Haight, 62, for driving while suspended. Further investigation revealed Haight was driving under the influence.

He refused a certified chemical test then was taken into custody and transported to the Vigo County Jail.

Haight was charged with the following:

  • Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (Prior within 5 years). a Level 6 Felony
  • Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person, a Class C Misdemeanor
  • Driving While Suspended, a Class A Misdemeanor

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss