Traffic stop leads to DUI felony arrest

Arrest photo of Roy Haight, 62, of Terre Haute, Indiana. (Indiana State Police)

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police arrested a Terre Haute man after he refused to comply with a field chemical test at a traffic stop.

Around 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, ISP Trooper Gerald Stump stopped Roy Haight, 62, for driving while suspended. Further investigation revealed Haight was driving under the influence.

He refused a certified chemical test then was taken into custody and transported to the Vigo County Jail.

Haight was charged with the following: