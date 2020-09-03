Traffic stop leads to discovery of 3.5 pounds of cocaine

Photo of cocaine found in the trunk of a car following a traffic stop on I-94 provided by Indiana State Police

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WANE) A traffic stop by a special task force of the Indiana State Police in northwest Indiana on Wednesday resulted in the discovery of 3.5 pounds of cocaine.

According to Indiana State Police, a member of the All Crimes Policing task force stopped a car for a traffic violation on I-94 near Chesterton.

The driver gave his permission for a search of the car and the cocaine was found in the trunk.

Dionte Johnson, 34, of San Antonio, Texas was arrested and faces charges of dealing cocaine and felony possession of cocaine.