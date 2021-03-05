Traffic stop leads to arrest of ‘serious violent felon’

CORYDON, Ind. (WANE) – A Kentucky man was arrested Friday after police checked his criminal record during a traffic stop and discover he was a serious violent felon in Kentucky.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., Trooper Clay Boley stopped a vehicle for speeding and failing to signal a lane change. The driver was identified as James Thomas Leffler, 33, of Louisville, Kentucky.

Trooper Boley reports seeing criminal indicators in the vehicle and requested assistance from Harrison County Deputy Daniel Evans and his K9 “Flynn,” who alerted police to possible drugs in the vehicle.

Trooper Boley searched the vehicle and found eight firearms of various types and lengths in the trunk, $28,000 and approximately three grams of marijuana.

James Thomas Leffler, 33, of Louisville, Kentucky (Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Police)

A check of Leffler’s criminal record revealed he was a serious violent felon through Kentucky, the press release said.

Leffler was arrested and incarcerated at the Harrison County Jail. He is held on charges of:

Possession of a Firearm – Serious Violent Felon – Level 4 Felony Possession of a Handgun without a License – A Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana – B Misdemeanor

Trooper Boley was assisted by Trooper Dakota Novak and officers from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Corydon Police Department.