Traffic stop leads to arrest of Fort Wayne man

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after a stolen handgun was found in his possession during a traffic stop.

Thursday around 11:30 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Brad Fyfe saw a gold Buick speeding at 50 mph in a 30 mph zone. Fyfe activated his lights to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, which pulled over and came to a stop.

Arrest photo of Kenneth King, 21, of Fort Wayne. (Indiana State Police)

Fyfe began to speak with the driver of the Buick who was identified as Kenneth King, 21. During his conversation with King, Fyfe immediately detected suspicious activity and criminal indicators. Fyfe searched the vehicle and found King to be in possession of a stolen handgun and marijuana.

During the subsequent investigation, police found King was wanted out of Clark County for possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Vigo County Jail where he was being held.

Kenneth was charged with the following: