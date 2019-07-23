Traffic stop leads to arrest for gun, drugs

Cadell D. Thornton was arrested on gun and drug charges. Photo courtesy the Adams County Sheriff’s Department

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – A traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Decatur ended with an 18-year-old being arrested on several gun and drug charges.

An Adams County deputy pulled a black Nissan SUV over around 3:40 a.m. on 11th Street in Decatur for a traffic infraction. Police did not say what the initial infraction was.

Police said Cadell Thornton, 18, then got out of the SUV and tried to walk to a house. The deputy stopped him before he made it there.

The deputy smelled marijuana coming from the SUV and he and Decatur police officers found marijuana and a handgun inside. Police said the gun also had an altered serial number.

Thornton was arrested on preliminary felony and misdemeanor charges of Alteration of Handgun Identifying Marks, Unlawful Possession of a Handgun and Possession of Marijuana.