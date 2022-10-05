CELINA, Ohio (WANE) Police arrested two Celina, Ohio men following a traffic stop after what appears to be fentanyl was discovered in their vehicle.

Aron Lange (L) and Dustin Kitchen (R) photo provided by Mercer County Sheriff’s Dept.

Tuesday just before 7 p.m. a Mercer County Sheriff’s Department deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Fort Recovery Minster Road and U.S. 127. The deputy called for a K-9 unit and saw the passenger, identified as Dustin Kitchen, 27, try to hide something according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

A search of the vehicle turned up approximately 10 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Kitchen and the driver, Aron Lange, 31, were booked into the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility for felony possession of drugs. Both are being held without bond.