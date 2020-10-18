Traffic stop in Newton County results in gun and drug charges

After searching Davis’ vehicle, police found over two pounds of marijuana as well as a large quantity of Hydrocodone pills and a baggie of cocaine.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – What began as a routine traffic stop resulted in a Chicago man being arrested on gun and drug charges in Newton County on Friday.

According to police, a police officer stopped a Nissan Altima, driven by Phashun Davis, 28, from Chicago Friday morning.

As the officer spoke to Davis, he immediately detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A police K-9 also alerted to the presence of a “controlled substance” being present in the vehicle.

After searching Davis’ vehicle, police found over two pounds of marijuana as well as a large quantity of Hydrocodone pills and a baggie of cocaine.

A loaded 9mm Luger handgun was also discovered.

Davis was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Newton County Jail. He faces charges of Dealing a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Cocaine, Carrying a Handgun Without a License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Dealing Marijuana, and Possession of Marijuana.

A female passenger was released from the scene.