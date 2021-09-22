Traffic stop ends with northwest Ohio man arrested on meth related charges

CELINA, Ohio (WANE) – A northwest Ohio man has been arrested after he was found with multiple suspected drugs during a traffic stop.

Photo courtesy of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department

Tuesday evening Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputies report stopping a vehicle, driven by Michael P. Marincel, 47, of Celina, at the intersection of Green Road and U.S. Route 127 after they saw it making several turn signal violations.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office K9, Ossi, was called to the stop and alerted deputies to the odor of narcotics. While searching the vehicle, two folded pieces of paper containing suspected drugs, a zip lock bag containing suspected meth, and several glass meth pipes were found.

Marincel was arrested and booked into the Mercer County Jail without incident. His bond has been set at $50,000.00 subject to 10%.