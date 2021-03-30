Traffic stop ends with man arrested for possession of meth and paraphernalia

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested Monday during a traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

At approximately 9:32 p.m., officers with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the area of 4500 W 750 N. During the course of the stop, the officers report learning that the driver had numerous items of contraband in his possession.

Jamie Lee Carey, 28, of Howe was arrested on charges of Possession of Schedule 2 Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia.