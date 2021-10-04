Traffic stop ends with LaGrange man behind bars for OWI, strangulation

Crime

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A LaGrange man was arrested Sunday morning on charges related to domestic battery, including strangulation after he was pulled over for driving while intoxicated.

Just after 7:15 p.m., LaGrange County Sheriff’s Deputies performed a traffic stop in the 6500 block of E U.S. 20.

During the stop, deputies report that the driver, Justin Tyler Bastian, 21, of LaGrange, had been drinking. They later learned that he was a suspect in a battery which was reported shortly before the stop.

Bastian was arrested and booked into the LaGrange County jail on the following charges:

  • Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Endangering a Person
  • Domestic Battery
  • Strangulation
  • Interfering with the Reporting of a Crime
  • Criminal Confinement

