Tortured pet videos posted on social media; Kokomo woman arrested

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A 19-year-old Indiana woman has been arrested after images and videos posted to social media of cats and dogs being hanged and skinned were reported to police.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler in Indianapolis announced Wednesday that Krystal Scott of Kokomo was charged with two counts of making and distributing animal crush videos.

Minkler’s office said in a release that the images and videos were posted on Instagram and Tik-Tok and show the animals being tortured and “graphically” killed.

Police in Boise, Idaho started an investigation on June 16 after receiving information from people who had seen the photos and videos.

