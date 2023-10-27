WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) On Thursday, detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrested a Kosciusko County man on alleged charges of possession of child pornography.

This investigation began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip ultimately led to a search warrant being served at a home on West Old Road in Warsaw.

While serving the warrant, troopers found suspected methamphetamine, THC oil, synthetic marijuana, syringes, numerous pills, a shotgun, a handgun, drug paraphernalia, and suspected drug packaging materials.

As a result of the investigation, Aaron Burchett, 35, was arrested for one count of Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony, one count of Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony, Dealing in a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Burchett was transported to the Kosciusko County Jail.

The Indiana State Police oversees the ICAC Task Force, a multiagency task force that investigates allegations of using the internet to sexually exploit or entice children.

The ICAC Task Force encourages Hoosiers to report online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to the National center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The NCMEC website can be accessed through the ICAC Task Force website.