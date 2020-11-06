Tip leads to arrest of Warsaw man for possession of child porn

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) A tip received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has led to the arrest of a Warsaw man for possession of child pornography according to Indiana State Police.

The tip was forwarded to the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Based on the information received, a search warrant was served at a home located in the 3200 block of East Old Colony Road in Warsaw.

On Thursday, police arrested George Vincent Glaser, 43, on four felony counts of possession of child pornography.

The Warsaw Police Department and the Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office also assisted in the investigation.