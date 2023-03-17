MARION, Ind. (WANE) A Marion, Indiana man is facing 10 felony counts of possessing child pornography after police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Indiana State Police arrested Michael Drabenstot, 66, after they served a warrant Thursday at a home located in the 5500 block of East Lakewood Court. He was taken to the Grant County Jail.

Anyone having any information related to internet crimes against children is asked to contact local law enforcement or make a report to NCMEC at https://report.cybertip.org/.