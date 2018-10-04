Tip leads to arrest of Ligonier man for possession of child porn

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Robert Taylor

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) - A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led to the arrest Thursday morning of a Ligonier man for possession of child pornography according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

Authorities began their investigation at the end of July when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received the tip from NCMEC.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is a national organization that works with law enforcement agencies across the country and specifically Indiana State Police in Indiana.

Based upon findings from the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and served at 8:15 a.m. in Noble County.

Robert Paul Taylor, 25, was arrested at his home and taken to the Noble County Jail.

He faces the following charges:

Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Child Pornography (victims under age of 12), Level 5 Felony

More charges are possible as police continue to examine electronics that were confiscated.

The ICAC Task Force was assisted by the Noble County Sheriff Department, Ligonier Police Department, Fort Wayne Police Department and the Noble County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone having any information related to crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/home and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.

