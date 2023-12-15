KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 35-year-old man from Kosciusko County was arrested Thursday and faces a charge of possession of child pornography.

The investigation started when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shared a tip with Indiana State Police. A search warrant was then served at a house in the 5000 block of West Wood Duck Drive in Mentone, ISP said in a release.

The investigation led to the arrest of David Ellenberger on a preliminary charge of possession of child pornography. ISP said Ellenberger was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail.

No other details were released.