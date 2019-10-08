Three-time deported felon sentenced to 30 months in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to prison for 30 months Tuesday.

Obeth Cardona-Quinonez, 32, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady for illegal reentry of a removed alien, according to U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

According to case documents, Cardona-Quinonez, a Mexican citizen, was convicted of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and providing false information to a law enforcement officer in 2013. Cardona-Quinonez was arrested for a second OWI in 2014. In May of 2016, he illegally re-entered the U.S. and was found and deported within two weeks.

In July of 2016, he again illegally re-entered the U.S. and was arrested in 2017 after he drove into a utility pole, ran from the scene, and was found to have double the legal blood alcohol content in Indiana.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty to the 2014 and 2017 OWI charges and was deported a third time in August of 2018. He returned to the U.S. illegally two months later in October and lived in Fort Wayne until December when he was charged with driving after having been declared a habitual offender, a charged which was later dismissed.