Three pounds of meth found during traffic stop in Green Co.

GREEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers found three pounds of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop Wednesday before arresting the driver.

Around 1:30 pm, ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. Troopers were conducting a patrol along I-69 in Greene County as part of the HIDTA (High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Federal Project. The patrol was part of an effort to reduce drug availability in the community through drug trafficking enforcement actions.

A trooper reports seeing a 2014 Hyundai Sonata traveling southbound on I-69 near the 97 mile marker, going 88 mph in the posted 70 mph zone. The trooper then conducted a traffic stop.

While speaking with the driver, Kourtney L. Cohen, 32, of Indianapolis, he noticed indicators of criminal activity. In addition, the smell of marijuana could be detected coming from the car.

Cohen was found to be operating the vehicle while having a suspended license with a prior conviction for driving while suspended, ISP said. The driver also had approximately three grams of marijuana in her pocket, along with almost $1,500.

During a search of the car, troopers noticed that the spare tire in the trunk was loose. ISP said that he located just over three pounds of methamphetamine under the tire.

Cohen was arrested and incarcerated in the Greene County Jail for:

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deal Over 10 Grams (Level 2 Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine Over 28 Grams (Level 3 Felony)

Driving While Suspended with a Prior Conviction (A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana (B Misdemeanor)

“This is a perfect example of how no traffic stop is routine. The troopers could have just issued a traffic ticket and went on down the road, but because of their work ethic and attention to detail, they were able to detect there was much more going on,” said Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. Sergeant Greg Day. “The positive impact that the removal of three pounds of methamphetamine out of our communities cannot be overstated. That is a huge amount, with a street value of over $35,000, which will not make it into the hands of those struggling with addiction.”