Three Jennings County residents arrested for neglect and criminal confinement; one confined victim to strait jacket

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three Jennings County residents were arrested on felony Neglect of a Dependent and Criminal Confinement charges on Thursday, following a seven-month investigation.

According to police, the investigation began in February of this year, when the Indiana State Police was notified that a 22-year-old female under the guardianship of John Staples and Rose-Kathryn Staples, both age 54, had allegedly been physically harmed and confined inside of their home in Butlerville, Indiana.

This took place while the 22-year-old was in the Staples’ custody in 2019 and early 2020.

In addition, the investigation discovered that the victim had also allegedly been neglected and confined to a strait jacket by her caretaker Trudy Henry, age 47, of North Vernon, Indiana.

As a result of the investigation, both John and Rose-Kathryn Staples and Henry were arrested.

Police say all three were taken into custody and incarcerated at the Jennings County Jail in North Vernon, Indiana.

They will soon face an initial appearance in the Jennings County Circuit Court.

