Three arrests made after separate NET 43 operations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three men were arrested on drug-related charges.

On Thursday, October 24, Narcotics Enforcement Team 43 received information that a wanted man was in a Noble County house at 1560 North 1200 West. Based on the tip, NET 43 along with the Indiana State Police and Noble County Sheriff’s Department, initiated a surveillance operation. Additional intelligence revealed the suspect, Walter Spriggs, 49, of Cromwell, Indiana was residing in the house. Spriggs had an active arrest warrant out of Wabash County for dealing methamphetamine. A search warrant was obtained through Noble County and Spriggs was taken into custody without incident.

On Friday, October 25, NET 43 purchased 10.5 grams of heroin and 112 grams of methamphetamine in Marshall County. The team purchased an additional 198 grams of methamphetamine from the same subjects on Monday, October 28. Joseph Ladd, 36, and Kerry Perry, 37, both of South Bend, were taken into custody by police. They have both been charged with dealing methamphetamine.

NET 43 is a collaborative law enforcement unit, consisting of officers from the Warsaw and Winona Lake Police Departments, the Indiana State Police and the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. If you have information on suspicious drug activity, drug trafficking, or drug suspects, please contact NET 43 at NET43@kcgov.com or by telephone at 574-372-2494.