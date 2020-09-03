Three arrested in auto theft investigation that leads to high-speed pursuit, horse killed

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – Three people have been arrested following a high speed chase after officers with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, Shipshewana Police Department and Michigan State Police were conducting a joint investigation into a series of auto thefts near the Michigan/Indiana state line.

Over the course of the several month investigation, a group of suspects were identified:

Katie Ann Shephard, 26, of Three Rivers, Michigan

Kyle Anton Miller, 33, of White Pigeon, Michigan

Joshua Keith Webb, 31, of Constantine, Michigan

Officers report that on Tuesday they located and tried to stop the suspect vehicle at Alpha Builders in Shipshewana, IN.

The suspect vehicle crashed into a LaGrange County patrol vehicle head on and a grazed the Shipshewana Patrol vehicle before leading police on a high-speed pursuit in the northwest portion of the county at speeds over 100 miles per hour, the release said.

Officers report that the suspect vehicle then left the road in the area of CR 450 N and CR 1000 W, where the vehicle crashed into two horses and a fence. One horse died and the other was injured.

The suspect vehicle was then put out of commission on the northwest corner of CR 450 N and CR 1000 W, when a Shipshewana Police Officer performed a “Pit“ maneuver which resulted in the suspect vehicle spinning into ditch at the intersection, the report said.

The suspect vehicle then tried to flee and crashed into a Indiana State Trooper unmarked vehicle head-on. Officers report that the State Trooper fired at the suspect vehicle.

The release said that no one was injured in the incident.

The three suspects were taken into custody and are being held on preliminary charges: Attempted Murder for the intentional collision with the police officers after they were attempting to stop the suspect vehicle.

This case still under investigation by the Indiana State Police and LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.