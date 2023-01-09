TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Ohio men have been arrested after Terre Haute Police reported finding them with a car full of stolen catalytic converters Friday.

According to Terre Haute Police, the incident began at 2:58 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6, when police responded to multiple reports of thefts from vehicles on the city’s south side.

Troy Webber, owner of Chesterfield Auto Parts, holds a used catalytic converter that was removed from one of the cars at his salvage yard Friday Dec. 17, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Thefts of the emission control devices have jumped over the last two years as prices for the precious metals they contain have skyrocketed. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Officers then found a vehicle matching the description given by witnesses and made a traffic stop to investigate. Police stopped the Chrysler PT Cruiser near the intersection of S 25th Street and Ohio Blvd.

Police reported finding ten stolen catalytic converters in the vehicle and tools commonly used for quick converter removal.

Police arrested both the driver and passenger of the vehicle.

Roger Hicks, 39, and Mark Hicks, 33, both of Columbus Ohio were then taken to the Vigo County Jail and charged with theft of precious metals and criminal mischief.