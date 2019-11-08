Third person sentenced for role in failed bank robbery where employee held hostage

Three men attempted to rob the First Source Bank branch on DuPont Road on April, 11, 2016.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for his role in an attempted bank robbery back in 2016 where an employee was kidnapped and pistol whipped.

Markell Palmer-Tate, 27, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting and was sentenced to 188 months in prison according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, Palmer-Tate along with Jamar Freeman and Rasheed Stukes tried to rob the First Source Bank branch located on Dupont Road in Fort Wayne on April 11, 2016.

In the weeks leading up to the attempted robbery, Palmer–Tate, Smith and Stukes had text message conversations about what bank to rob and on what date.

Palmer–Tate requested time off from work for the day of the robbery and bank security video also captured him casing the bank days before the robbery. On the day of the robbery attempt, a bank employee was kidnapped and pistol whipped by one of the men.

Another bank employee, who was in a separate vehicle, managed to drive off and eluded being kidnapped, Palmer-Tate drove evasively in an attempt to block that victim’s escape. That victim had to drive up an embankment to get away from Palmer-Tate’s attempts to trap her in the parking lot. The abducted bank employee was eventually released.

Earlier this year Freeman was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison while Stukes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison back in October 2018.