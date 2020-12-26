Texas woman accused of selling toxic diet pills in Michigan

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Texas woman faces federal charges in Michigan for allegedly selling a toxic diet pill online to residents in the state’s Saginaw and Washtenaw counties.

The Bay City Times reports that Judith Holloway was indicted by a grand jury on five counts of introduction of a new drug into interstate commerce and seven counts of introduction of a misbranded drug into interstate commerce.

She allegedly obtained the drug DNP from suppliers and profited from its sale.

DNP has never been approved as safe for human consumption, is highly toxic, and may cause adverse health effects.

Prosecutors allege that Holloway ran a website and used eBay to sell DNP, and at least some of her customers were in Saginaw and Washtenaw counties, court records state.