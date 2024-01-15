ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 17-year-old from Texas is facing felony charges of murder and robbery in Allen County in connection to a 2022 case, according to recently unsealed records.

Raymond Lee Washington (Courtesy Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

Allen County prosecutors have charged Raymond Lee Washington with murder and robbery with serious bodily injury stemming from a July 6, 2022 case, according to public records.

Washington was booked into the Allen County Jail Sunday, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department website, and is being held without bond.

As details are not yet available, it’s unclear what case the charges are connected to.

WANE 15 has reached out to the Allen County prosecutor’s office for more information.