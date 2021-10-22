Terre Haute man gets 70 years for fire that killed brother

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison for starting an apartment fire that killed his brother.

After Thursday’s sentencing, 56-year-old Samuel E. Haney Jr. said he plans to appeal his sentence.

The Tribune-Star reports that a jury convicted Haney in September of murder, arson and burglary in the April 2020 fire.

Investigators and witnesses say Haney had been at the scene before the fire began in the Terre Haute apartment of his former girlfriend.

His 52-year-old brother, Terry Haney, died at a hospital after he was seen rushing into the burning building in an apparent attempt to alert the residents.