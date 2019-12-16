Terre Haute man arrested for DUI after crash with children in truck

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Terre Haute father was arrested for blowing a .29% BAC with his children in his truck after a crash.

Just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Austin Sedletzeck, 27, rear-ended another vehicle in his 2005 Dodge on Interstate 70. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but Sedletzeck fled the scene on foot.

An Indiana State Police trooper was near the crash scene and found Sedletzeck a short distance away. ISP Trooper Rondell Shelton tested Sedletzeck’s blood alcohol content which was nearly four times the legal limit.

Several children were found in the vehicle and were released to their mother a short time later. Sedletzeck was arrested on the following charges: