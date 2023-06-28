TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute Firefighter is facing charges related to child sex crimes after police say he touched and exchanged sexually explicit messages with a 14-year-old girl.

Shad M. Stanifer, 33, of Terre Haute faces multiple felony charges after police say the victim’s parents reported that their daughter had been touched inappropriately by Stanifer.

According to court documents, in a forensic interview at Susie’s Place, the victim told social workers that there were multiple instances of inappropriate touching as well as sexually explicit messages sent over text and Facebook messenger between January and February of 2023. Stanifer reportedly sent lewd pictures of himself to the girl as well as received lewd pictures of the victim in return.

“[Victim] also explained that Shad told her if she shared these pictures with anyone that he could get into trouble or even go to jail.” Probable Cause Affidavit filed in Vigo County Court

In response to the arrest of Stanifer on Tuesday, Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry issued the following statement;

“The Terre Haute Fire Department is aware of the Tuesday night arrest and pending charges of Firefighter Shad Stanifer. Pursuant to Indiana Code and Department policy, this matter will be immediately turned over to the Terre Haute Fire Department Merit Board for findings regarding Firefighter Stanifer’s ongoing status with the Terre Haute Fire Department. Additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.”

In the probable cause affidavit filed in Vigo County Court, a detective requested the warrant for Stanifer’s arrest be issued for the following crimes;