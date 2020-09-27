Tennessee couple arrested after pursuit on I-65 in Lake County

According to Indiana State Police, Dean was wanted on a nationwide warrant for a parole violation for felony robbery out of Tennessee.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A couple from Tennessee has been arrested after a pursuit on I-65 occurred Friday night.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Friday an Indiana State Police trooper attempted to stop a 2015 Chevrolet Impala for speeding on I-80 near Grant St.

The driver, going 85 mph in a 55 mph zone, refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit along I-65 continued until stop-sticks were successfully deployed.

After striking the stop-sticks, the vehicle’s front tire deflated and separated from the rim, striking the trooper’s car, causing significant damage.

The Chevrolet Impala was occupied by 3 adults, all of which were taken into custody without further incident.

The driver was identified as Deandre Dean, 26, and one of the passengers was identified as Dominique Stone, 28. Both are from Nashville, Tennessee and were found to have several active warrants.

Both individuals were also transported to the Lake County Jail for booking.

The third passenger was later released from the scene without charges.

According to Indiana State Police, Dean was wanted on a nationwide warrant for a parole violation for felony robbery out of Tennessee and Stone was wanted through the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (Ohio) for Larceny.