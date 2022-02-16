With help from the public, Fort Wayne police were able to make an arrest in connection to a Valentine’s Day armed robbery at the Lee’s Famous Recipe on the city’s northeast side.

A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody on felony charges of armed robbery and possession of narcotics. Since he has been charged as a juvenile, his name has not been released.

Police were called to the eatery at 6316 Stellhorn Road, near Maplecrest Road, after someone reported a robbery in progress. Details about the robbery have not been made public.

On Tuesday, police released a photo of the suspect dressed in black with a ski mask. He was riding a light blue cruiser bicycle with a basket on the front and was spotted riding northbound on Maplecrest just before the robbery and southbound afterward.

Police received multiple tips which helped lead to the arrest.

“The FWPD would like to thank the public for their valued assistance,” police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb wrote in an email.