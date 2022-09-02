FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He shot and killed a woman at Fort Wayne Apartment complex when he was 15 years old.

Dawann Martin Jr.

Now he’s going to prison for what could be the rest of his life.

A judge on Friday sentenced Dawann Martin Jr. to 80 years for the fatal shooting of Dominique Taylor, 18, inside the Villa Capri Apartments complex on Dec. 22, 2019.

Martin and another boy, then 16-year-old Senaca James, were both arrested and charged with murder in the killing of Taylor.

James, now 19, confessed to killing Taylor in a courtroom outburst during his trial in October. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 80 years in prison in December.

At the time of the shooting, James said he was angry at Taylor and alleged she had pulled a gun on his aunt during a fight between a group of girls earlier in the day. So he shot her as he stood at a car door.

A second shot was fired by Martin.

Martin was found guilty of murder and using a firearm in the commission of an offense by a jury last month.