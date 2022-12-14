FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 17-year-old suspect is being charged as an adult and faces multiple felony charges stemming from a Dec. 8 theft and police pursuit, according to court documents.

Court documents say the suspect, Swa Hid, was riding his bicycle back home Dec. 8 when he noticed a 2005 Honda Odyssey running in a driveway, entered the vehicle and drove away.

The owner of the van said in court documents he had been dropping off groceries for a friend and left the van running in the driveway as he carried the groceries to the house.

After leaving with the van, Hid noticed there were two young children inside the vehicle and later gave the kids to an old man to “watch over the kids until he came back,” according to court documents.

Police later found the Hid around 7:00 p.m. and attempted to apprehend him, which led to a vehicle pursuit.

During the pursuit, Hid struck another vehicle near the intersection of Hessen Cassel and Wayne Trace and a utility pole, the latter of which rendered the vehicle disabled, according to police.

The suspect then fled on foot but was eventually apprehended by police, according to court documents.

After being detained, Hid told police he had been arrested the week prior for fleeing from Ohio authorities, according to court documents.

Police said the two juveniles were not located in the vehicle after catching the suspect, but Hid told officers at the scene where they were and cooperated in recovering them.

Hid faces multiple felony charges, including two counts of Kidnapping, a Level 5 felony; one count of Theft, a Level 6 felony; and one count of Resisting Law Enforcement While Fleeing in a Vehicle, a Level 6 felony.