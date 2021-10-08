Teen shooting victim ‘uncooperative’ with police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A teenager was shot in downtown Fort Wayne Friday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 1 p.m. to the area of Clay and Madison streets. There, a 17-year-old victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Firefighters treated the victim at the scene. Medics took the teen to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said in a news release that the victim “has been uncooperative with the police.”

Investigators said they have a likely “person of interest” based on information gathered, the release said. That person has not been named.

The victim also was not identified.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

