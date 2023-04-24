FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old was sentenced Monday to 65 years in prison for his role in a fake gun deal that left a 27-year-old man dead.

Lonnel Tinker, who was 17 at the time of the murder in November 2022, was convicted in Allen Superior Court of felony murder and armed robbery in the shooting death of Johnny Ray Yates, Sr.

According to Allen Superior Court documents, Yates was shot after meeting a group of people in a vehicle to exchange guns. One of those people was identified as Tinker.

Yates died of two gunshot wounds to his back, and the Allen County Coroner ruled his death a homicide.

Another man accused in the shooting, 24-year-old Anfernee Michael Sho Time Dean, is charged with murder and robbery causing serious bodily injury in connection to Yates’ death. Dean’s trial is scheduled for August.