FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old boy charged as an adult in the ambush and shooting of two men nearly a year ago on the city’s south side was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday.

An Allen Superior Court judge sentenced Naing Ngwe to 20 years in prison but suspended five of those per a plea agreement filed last month where Ngwe admitted to two felony counts of robbery.

In return, Allen County prosecutors agreed to drop a count of attempted murder and criminal confinement levied against Ngwe.

Two people from Indianapolis, identified in Allen Superior Court documents as “Victim 1” and “Victim 2,” came to Fort Wayne to meet someone in the city, according to court documents. Who they were trying to meet and why, has not been released.

Naing Ngwe

The two eventually ended up at a local apartment complex.

Shortly thereafter, two males approached the vehicle and ordered Victim 2 out. They led him to a nearby first-floor apartment where Victim 2 saw Victim 1 on his knees. Inside the apartment were five other males, all with guns, according to court documents.

At some point, someone pistol-whipped Victim 1, court documents said. Victim 2 was then ordered to lay face down on the ground, he told investigators. The others in the apartment then began to go through the two victims’ pockets, court documents said.

The pair from Indianapolis were told if they moved, they would be killed, Victim 2 told investigators in court documents.

That’s when the two men were ordered to leave the apartment at gunpoint and into a car driven by 19-year-old Riley Irving with the then-15-year-old Ngwe in the passenger seat.

Another male, described as skinny with glasses, sat in the backseat but has never been publicly identified.

One of the victims told investigators that Irving had a Glock handgun and that Ngwe was armed with a rifle-style firearm with a drum magazine, court documents said.

Irving first drove the men to a gas station, where he met up with another person to go over what was in one of the men’s wallet, court documents said. He then ordered one of the men to get money out of an ATM.

Riley Irving

One of the two men was ordered to send money to a cash up as the car came to an area in Fayette Drive. That’s when one of the men nudged the other, and they tried to escape by running out of the car, court documents said.

Shots then were fired, and one of the men ended up critically injured with a wound to his chest.

The two eventually met up and Victim 2 saw Victim 1 was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

“Victim 1 told Victim 2 he was not going to make it and take care of his daughter,” an investigator wrote in court documents.

Using surveillance video, investigators were able to zero in on Irving and Ngwe as the primary suspects in the case.

Irving eventually pleaded guilty one count of attempted murder and two counts of robbery as part of a deal that led to him being sentenced to 25 years in prison last month.

Ngwe was given credit for 323 days already served for time he spent in Allen County Jail while his case wound through the legal system.

He was also ordered to serve five years probation upon his release, according to court records.