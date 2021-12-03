Teen sentenced for killing woman in 2019 at Fort Wayne apartment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An 18-year-old Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 80 years Friday for the killing of a woman at a Fort Wayne apartment complex back in December of 2019.

Senaca James, 18, pleaded guilty during his October trial to murder and using a firearm in the killing of Dominique Taylor at a Fort Wayne apartment complex Dec. 22, 2019, when he was 16. Taylor was 18-years-old at the time of the killing.

Taylor was struck by gunfire around 10:30 p.m. in the Villa Capri Apartments complex, on Fox Point Trail southeast of the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Decatur Road.

According to a probable cause affidavit, there was a fight between a group of girls earlier that day. One of the girls was being asked to move out of an apartment. As a result, there was a dispute over the return of property and money.

Taylor and another girl went to the Villa Capri Apartments after “exchanging words” on social media with one of the girls.

James told police he was there when Taylor was shot. He said she was lured to the Villa Capri complex under the guise of buying marijuana edibles, according to the probable cause affidavit.