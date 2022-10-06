WARNING: The following story contains graphic details not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of two teens arrested in the shooting death of a man during an apparent vape deal last spring has pleaded guilty.

Swar Hit, 16, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of Level 2 felony Robbery related to the shooting death of 21-year-old Luke Borror in the lot of the New Covenant Worship Center at 3420 E. Paulding Road on April 6.

Another teen – 15-year-old Aung San Oo – is accused in the killing. Oo faces charges of murder, felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and using a firearm in the commission of an offense in the case.

Borror had met Oo and Hit in the lot of the church to sell them nicotine vapes, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Surveillance video captured some type of struggle over a backpack full of vapes during the meet-up, and at some point, Oo shot Borror, court records showed.

Afterward, both teens left the scene, and Borrer was found dead, court documents said.

Days after the killing, a witness came to police with Facebook messages from Hit in which he claimed he was at the scene of the killing but that he did not shoot Borror, according to court documents. During an interview with detectives, Hit said he and Oo planned to take vape pens from Borror without paying.

While walking up to the meeting, he said Oo told him he had a gun, according to court documents. Hit and Borror ended up struggling over a bag of vape pens when the shooting happened.

During an interview with detectives, Oo tried to say that Hit did the shooting, despite video evidence to the contrary, court documents said.

Both teens were arrested days after the shooting.

Oo is set to stand trial Nov. 15.

Hit will be sentenced Nov. 22.