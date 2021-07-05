Teen killed, 11 hurt in Ohio holiday block party gunfire

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say gunfire during a Fourth of July block party left one teenager dead and 11 other people wounded in Ohio.

Toledo’s police chief says most of the injured victims were teenagers while the youngest was 11. He says the one person who died was a 17-year-old boy. Two others are in critical condition.

Hundreds of people were at the party when shooting broke out just after midnight on Monday. Police don’t know why the shooting started or have any suspects. The police chief says investigators aren’t getting much cooperation from those at the party.