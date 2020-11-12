Teen hurt after police chase in stolen car ends with crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 15-year-old was taken into custody early Thursday after taking police on a short chase in a stolen vehicle.

It was just after midnight when a Fort Wayne Police officer on patrol spotted a Honda Accord speeding and driving without its headlights or taillights on, according to a police report.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle in the area of Taylor Street and Thompson Avenue but it sped off northbound then eastbound onto Taylor Street toward Broadway. The driver then lost control of the Honda and it struck a pole in a business parking lot on the south side of the roadway, the report said.

At that point, the driver got out and tried to run, but ultimately complied with the officer’s orders and was taken into custody, the report said.

The driver was identified as a 15-year-old active runaway. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the report said.

The Honda was reportedly stolen.

The incident remains under investigation.