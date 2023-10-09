FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager charged as an adult in a 2022 stabbing entered a guilty plea Monday morning that would cap his prison time at seven years.

In January of this year, Allen County prosecutors charged 17-year-old Branden Busz Jr. with aggravated battery in which the defendant knowingly inflicted injury that created a substantial risk of death, a Level 3 felony.

On Aug. 24, 2022, Branden was accused of stabbing another boy and running away, leaving the victim in life-threatening condition at the time. He allegedly got into a fight with the boy on a bicycle near South Harrison Street and Fairfax Avenue, according to court documents. Police noted in the documents the two had a “history”.

In court Monday, Branden pleaded guilty to the aggravated battery charge in exchange for a sentencing that would limit his time in prison to no more than seven years.

A judge in Allen Superior Court will accept or reject the plea deal at Branden’s sentencing, which is scheduled for Nov. 7.