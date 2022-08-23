FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A teen shot in the head and found lying in the backyard of a Fort Wayne home in July has passed away, and the suspect in her death has now been charged with murder.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office reported the death of 16-year-old Lebrishia Hobbs Tuesday afternoon. She died sometime Monday and her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police discovered Hobbs’ body on the morning of July 6 in the 500 block of Picadilly Circle after responding to a report of a “problem unknown.” She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A short time later they arrested another teen for the shooting at a different location. Investigators believe Hobbs may have been lying in the yard for nine hours before help arrived.

On July 12, Elaysha Underwood, 16, was charged as an adult in Allen Superior Court with felony counts of attempted murder and using a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Underwood bonded out of jail on July 19 and has been in complete compliance with pretrial services conditions, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

After Hobbs’ death was reported, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office filed a formal charge of Murder against Underwood. Fort Wayne Police said Wednesday she was arrested.

Elaysha Underwood

Lebrishia Hobbs

Earlier this month, Underwood’s attorney filed a motion asking if the girl could move to a home in Campbell, Ohio, a city east of Cleveland and Akron and about 265 miles from Fort Wayne.

The request was made so that Underwood could attend Campbell Memorial High School to finish her high school education, court documents said.

The motion also noted that Underwood knows her obligation to attend every court date as her case goes through the criminal justice system.

A hearing to go over that motion as well as other court matters in Underwood’s case was scheduled for Monday.

Underwood’s attorney also filed a motion asking that the owners of the Thunderbowl, located at 6700 Lafayette Street, turn over parking lot surveillance footage from the hours of 10 p.m. on July 5 through 1 a.m. on July 6 – the hours surrounding Hobbs’ shooting.

It’s believed the shooting was prompted by a relationship gone bad.

Hobbs is the oldest of seven children according to her mother who WANE 15 interviewed back in July.