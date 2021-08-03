Teen charged in shooting death of Indy Lyft driver

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a Lyft driver in the head and stealing his SUV in Indianapolis last month.

The Indianapolis Star reports that 17-year-old Jahion Jarrett of Greenwood was charged as an adult in the slaying of 45-year-old Hurts Presendieu, whose body was found in a storage barn on the property of a Indianapolis church.

The paper reports that surveillance video as well as electronic device that Jarrett was wearing at the time of the slaying linked him to the crime and that witnesses had reported that he had talked of shooting his Lyft driver.