CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A student has been arrested after a handgun was found at a suburban Detroit high school.

Prosecutors announced Saturday that the 15-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds. The student was being held at the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center.

A parent and another student told school administrators Friday that the 15-year-old had a gun on the campus of Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township.