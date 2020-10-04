Teen arrested in fatal shooting near popular haunted house

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager has been arrested in the killing of a Detroit man fatally shot following a dispute outside a popular haunted house in southeastern Michigan.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office says 17-year-old Damon Parker Terrelle was booked into the Oakland County Jail early Saturday, pending arraignment.

Terrell was wanted on warrants for murder and other charges stemming from the Sept. 27 killing of 29-year-old Douglas Reese in Pontiac.

Investigators say Reese was fatally shot after he exchanged words with Terrelle about whether Reese had cut in line at Erebus, which features a four-story haunted attraction in a commercial area of Pontiac.

