CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old boy facing two counts of attempted murder is accused of shooting into a southern Indiana police chief’s home this past September, according to Indiana State Police.

The identity of the teen has not been released because he has not been charged as an adult.

State police detectives were called to the home of the Clarksville Police chief on Sept. 18 after someone fired several rounds into the house, according to a media release. Nobody was injured in the shooting, which took place on the southern Indiana border near Louisville, Kentucky.

An investigation uncovered multiple shell casings at the scene and also found that numerous rounds struck and entered the home, state police said. Working with the Clarksville Police Department and the Clark County Prosecutors, state police zeroed in on the teen they ultimately arrested.

Along with the two attempted murder charges, the teen is also charged with criminal recklessness with a firearm.

He’s being held in the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.