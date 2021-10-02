Teen arrested after gun shots injure one teen at Indy football game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was wounded in the arm and police arrested another teen after a shooting outside a high school football game.

Indianapolis police say the injured youth was hospitalized in stable condition. School police chased the suspect as he ran away after the shooting at Ben Davis High School but caught him near the school.

Witnesses told police they didn’t hear any disagreements or fighting before five to six shots were fired. The game against Carmel was stopped in the fourth quarter following the shooting.

Wayne Township Superintendent Jeff Butts wrote on Twitter that no current students were involved in the incident.