Teen, 17, held on murder charge in man’s shooting death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have arrested a 17-year-old in the shooting death of a man outside a Fort Wayne apartment building earlier this month.

The teen, who was not identified by police, is being held on a murder charge related to the Dec. 2 slaying of 24-year-old Hakeem Omer Cage at the The Summit at Ridgewood Apartments complex.

Cage was shot in the head.

Police and medics were called around 4 a.m. to the complex, within the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive, on a report of shots fired. Cage was found outside an apartment building.

It’s still not clear what led up to the shooting, and it’s still unclear how police tied the teenager to the incident. Police said a warrant for the teenager’s arrest was secured Dec. 23. He was picked up during a traffic stop.