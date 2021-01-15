Taylor U. professor arrested and fired for molesting boy in 2002

UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) — A now-former Taylor University professor has been arrested on allegations he molested a boy nearly 20 years ago.

Jeffrey Marsee, 59, of Upland faces one count of felony Child Molesting, two counts of Child Exploitation and four counts of Possession of Child Pornography, all felonies.

According to an Indiana State Police report, a state police detective launched an investigation at the request of Taylor University Police last month.

In the probe, police learned Marsee committed sexual acts with a boy who was 12 or 13 years old at a Grant County home during the summer and fall of 2002, the report said.

Investigators also found child porn on Marsee’s electronic devices, and learned he’d uploaded images of child porn to a web-based chat group in 2016, the report said.

Marsee was arrested at his Upland home on Friday. He’d being held in the Grant County Jail with bonds of $100,000 and $20,000.

Marsee was fired from Taylor University on Dec. 11, 2020. The university’s Interim President, Paige Comstock Cunningham, issued the following statement after the arrest:

Dear Taylor Community,

I write to you with an important update to a situation about which we reported last month regarding a former Taylor employee. Today, the Indiana State Police (ISP) announced the arrest of former Taylor professor Dr. Jeff Marsee. The full statement is available here.

The arrest follows an investigation that began last fall, which initially focused on allegations of sexual abuse.

This is difficult information to share. It is even more difficult to learn that a former member of our Taylor community has been charged with grievous harm to a child.

As a reminder, the initial reports were made to the Upland Police Department and then shared with Taylor University. Upon learning of the allegations, Taylor University placed Dr. Marsee on administrative leave and barred him from campus. Taylor also reported the allegations to the Indiana Department of Child Protective Services, and then worked with local and state law enforcement to investigate the allegations. Taylor continues to fully cooperate with ISP.

Given the gravity of the misconduct allegations, Taylor University has independently retained an outside firm of forensic experts to investigate the allegations of abuse.

While the criminal investigation is not yet complete, the Indiana State Police have informed us that none of the individuals were students at Taylor when the alleged abuse took place.

We know it takes courage to come forward with information about possible sexual abuse, and are grateful for those who have offered information to aid in the investigation. If you have relevant information about this or any other situation involving sexual abuse, we invite you to contact one of the sources below. Please know that you do not need to process this information alone. Our Counseling Center is available to assist (765.998.5222).

Please join me in continuing to pray for the victims and all those who have been affected by this situation. Please also pray for the local community and for our campus community to be comforted and restored by the Holy Spirit.

In Christ,

Paige Comstock Cunningham, PhD, JD

Interim President